Iran, Syria mulling over plan to counter oppressive sanctions

"Iran and Syria are drawing up a plan for the active development of economic and trade cooperation to counter the oppressive sanctions imposed by the enemies," Amir Abdollahian said after meeting with the his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Damascus on Sunday afternoon.

The Iranian foreign minister said that in the meeting with Mekdad, they discussed the latest developments in the region.

He added that both countries believe that any political and security arrangements in the region will be achieved only through the presence and participation of all countries in the region, including the Syrian Arab Republic.

He added that the role of Iraq and Syria to help establish new regional arrangements in the political, security, and economic areas should be taken into account.

Amir-Abdollahian also pointed out "The presence of foreign forces in the region will not contribute to the security and lasting stability in this region."

He continued, "We have close consultations on the developments in Afghanistan and we believe that the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan is a political solution that should be considered by all parties."

The top Iranian diplomat also said, "The Zionists play an important role in creating insecurity in the region. He continued that the Zionists have taken hostage the Muslims, Christians, and even Jews in the historic land of Palestine."

Amir-Abdollahian also said, "Consultations and cooperation between the countries of the region and the Muslims play an important role in creating lasting security in our region."

He concluded, "Serious cooperation between the private sector and businessmen of the two countries is one of the issues that are seriously taken into account by both sides during this trip."

KI/FNA14000607000736