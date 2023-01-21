ISIL chieftain killed near Syria-Jordan border

Syrian security forces launched an operation, succeeding to kill a dangerous ISIL ringleader along with his accomplices in western Daraa province, a Syrian security source told Sputnik news agency.

This person was responsible for terror operations and attacks in the Daraa province.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Syrian Human Rights Watch reported that four Syrian military forces were injured in a bomb explosion in the west of Raqqa province.

According to the report, the remnants of the ISIL terrorist group planted this bomb on the path leading to an oil field in the Al Tabqah desert in the west of Raqqa province.

