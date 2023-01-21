  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 21, 2023, 11:00 AM

ISIL chieftain killed near Syria-Jordan border

ISIL chieftain killed near Syria-Jordan border

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – New sources on Saturday announced that a dangerous ISIL chieftain and his accomplices have been killed near the Syria-Jordan border.

Syrian security forces launched an operation, succeeding to kill a dangerous ISIL ringleader along with his accomplices in western Daraa province, a Syrian security source told Sputnik news agency.

This person was responsible for terror operations and attacks in the Daraa province.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Syrian Human Rights Watch reported that four Syrian military forces were injured in a bomb explosion in the west of Raqqa province.

According to the report, the remnants of the ISIL terrorist group planted this bomb on the path leading to an oil field in the Al Tabqah desert in the west of Raqqa province.

RHM/IRN85004665

News Code 196402
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News