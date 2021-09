The illegal base of the US forces in the Koniko gas field on the eastern outskirts of Deir ez-Zor was attacked by rockets on Tuesday evening, SANA reported.

At least two rockets hit the US military base in the Koniko gas field, local sources in Deir ez-Zor told SANA.

No casualties have been reported from the rocket attack.

The base had been targeted by rockets several times before.

