Sep 21, 2022, 11:10 AM

Terrorist attack in SW Syria leaves 9 injured

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – Six civilians and three Syrian internal security forces were injured in a terrorist attack in the suburbs of Daraa.

The Syrian news agency "SANA" announced on Tuesday night that the terrorist attack took place on a bus carrying police forces and a minibus carrying civilians in Al-Yadudah village in southwestern Syria.

Four children were among the civilians injured in this terrorist attack.

According to a Syrian official, the attack was carried out with weapons.

All the injured were transferred to Daraa and Tafas hospitals, the source added.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for this terrorist attack.

Marzieh Rahmani
