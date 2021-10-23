Syrian, Russian bombers pound Al-Nusra's positions

The series of anti-terrorist operations of the Syrian army continues in different parts of the country. Syrian fighters bombed Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist positions in Idlib, Al-Mayadeen reported.

According to the report, Syrian sources stated that Syrian army fighter jets heavily targeted Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist positions in southern Idlib. In these attacks, weapons depots of Jabhat al-Nusra were targeted.

Meanwhile, Russian military fighter jets are said to have targeted Jabhat al-Nusra positions as well. The terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra suffered a lot of losses in the attacks, according to the report.

Since the establishment of de-escalation zones in different parts of Syria, especially in Idlib, terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra have been violating these areas every time. The recent attacks by Syrian and Russian fighters also came in response to Jabhat al-Nusra's crackdown on de-escalation zones in Idlib.

