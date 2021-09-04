Al-Nusra terrorists target de-escalation zones in Idlib

Accordingly, Jabhat al-Nusra targeted the de-escalation areas in Syria’s Idbil province 31 times, the Center added.

Al-Hmeimin Air Base, which is considered as Russia’s Ceasefire Monitoring Center, issued a statement regarding the widespread attacks launched by Jabhat al-Nusra Takfiri terrorists on de-escalation zones in Syria, RT reported.

According to the report, Russia’s Ceasefire Monitoring Center in Syria, emphasized in a statement that Jabhat al-Nusra Takfiri terrorists targeted 31 de-escalation zones in Syria’s Idlib over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Center had previously announced that Jabhat al-Nusra had launched 18 attacks on de-escalation zones in various parts of the country.

According to the Center, the ceasefire violations have taken place mainly in provinces of Latakia, Hama and Idlib.

The Center also stated that Hama province was attacked several times by Takfiri terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra, while Takfiri terrorists launched attacks in Syria’s Aleppo province.

