Iran COVID-19 infections near 5mn

In a statement on Tuesday, the Iranian Health Ministry put the death toll from the novel coronavirus in Iran at 107,794, saying the disease has taken the lives of 643 patients over the past 24 hours.

The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Iran has exceeded 4,992,063 following the detection of 31,319 new cases since Monday, the ministry said.

According to the Health Ministry, 4,205,927 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 7,879 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, it added.

So far more than 28.89 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran, the ministry noted.

