  1. Politics
Aug 27, 2021, 3:30 PM

Iranian tanker carrying fuel leaves for Lebanon

Iranian tanker carrying fuel leaves for Lebanon

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – As Lebanon continues to grapple with the energy crisis, one of two Iranian tankers that were supposed to leave for this country left Iran on Thursday.

According to the website of Tanker Trackers, which tracks the shipment of oil cargo, the Iranian ship contains fuel for the electricity grid.

"The tanker that is laden with fuel for the power grid has departed today while the other one that is loading gasoline is anticipated to depart first thing tomorrow," the TankerTrackers.com, Inc. wrote in its Twitter account.

According to the report, Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, announced last Thursday that a tanker full of fuel would leave Iran "in the coming hours".

“I announced previously that the first fuel ship would sail within hours, I announce now that the second one would sail in few days.”

He said that more ships carrying fuel from Iran will follow as long as the crisis persists. 

ZZ/Tasnim 2561158

News Code 177872
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177872/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News