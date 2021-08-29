Iranian tankers carrying fuel for Lebanon entering Suez Canal

The Lebanese LBC website reported that the ships carrying Iranian fuel for Lebanon, which were announced by Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement are now on the verge of entering the Suez Canal and moving towards Lebanese territorial waters.

LBC added that according to the relevant parties, it is not unlikely that their destination is Lebanon when it is said that their destination is the Syrian port of Baniyas.

LBC further reported that the third ship that Nasrallah spoke about will be dispatched between the 5th and the 10th of September.

The Lebanese government will make a sovereign, political and legal decision when the ship enters Lebanese territorial waters and receives information about it, it added.

As Lebanon continues to grapple with the energy crisis, one of two Iranian tankers that were supposed to leave for this country left Iran on Thursday.

According to the website of Tanker Trackers, which tracks the shipment of oil cargo, the Iranian ship contains fuel for the electricity grid.

"The tanker that is laden with fuel for the power grid has departed today while the other one that is loading gasoline is anticipated to depart first thing tomorrow," the TankerTrackers.com, Inc. wrote in its Twitter account.

According to the report, Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, announced that a tanker full of fuel would leave Iran "in the coming hours".

“I announced previously that the first fuel ship would sail within hours, I announce now that the second one would sail in few days.”

He said that more ships carrying fuel from Iran will follow as long as the crisis persists.

