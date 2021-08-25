All but one nominated cabinet win vote of confidence from MPs

Hujjat Al-Islam Seyed Esmaeil Khatib gained the trust of the MPs and became the next Intelligence Minister with 222 yes votes.

Also, Ehsan Khandouzi became the next Economy Minister with 254 yes votes.

Hossein Amir-Abollahian became the next Minister of Foreign Affairs with 270 yes votes.

Bahram Ainallahi got 214 votes from the lawmakers to become the next Health Minister.

Hojjatullah Abdolmaleki also became the next Labor Minister with 191 yes votes.

Seyed Javad Sadatinejad became the next Agriculture Minister with 253 yes votes.

Amin Hossein Rahim gained 277 yes votes from the MPs to become the Justice Minister.

Brigadier General Mohammadreza Ashtiani became the Minister of Defense with 274 yes votes.

Rostami became Road Minister with 267 votes.

Seyed Reza Fatemi Amin won the 205 votes of confidence to become next Industry Minister.

Mohammad Ali Zolfigol won 210 yes votes of confidence to become the Minister of Science, Research and Technology in the 13th government.

Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili was elected Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance in the 13th administration of President Raeisi with 181 yes votes.

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi was elected Interior Minister with 266 votes in favor by the lawmakers.

Ezatullah Zarghami won 262 votes to become the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts in Raeisi’s cabinet.

Javad Oji became Oil Minister with 198 votes in favor.

Ali Akbar Mehrabian was elected Minister of Energy with 220 votes in favor.

Seyed Hamid Sajjadi was elected Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs with 165 yes votes.

And Eisa Zarepor won 256 votes of confidence to take charge of Ministry of Communication & Information Technology.

Only, the nominated minister of education Baghgoli failed to secure the necessary confidence votes from the lawmakers, while 18 other proposed minister won the votes of confidence at the parliament today.

