Greece, Syria FMs congratulate new Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian

After offering congratulations, the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has said, "Iran and Greece, as two ancient civilizations, have historical and close friendly relations."

The Greek foreign minister expressed certainty that during Amir Abdullahian's tenure, by promoting close cooperation, the ground for strengthening bilateral relations will be laid in line with the mutual interests of the two countries.

Meanwhile, Fayssal Mikdad, Syria's Foreign and Expatriates Minister expressed warm congratulations to the new Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, on the appointment at his new post.

Foreign Minister Mikdad also wished success for the new Iranian Minister and the continuation of the standing cooperation between the foreign ministries in the two countries in a way that would serve the joint interests of the two countries and would enhance their steadfastness in the face of the arrogant global powers.

