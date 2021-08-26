Raeisi thanks Parliament for good faith in proposed ministers

"Dear Dr Ghalibaf, Honourable Speaker, Honourable Members of the Board and Honourable Representatives of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Thank you very much for your good faith in my proposed ministers," said Raeis in his message to the Iranian Parliament on Wednesday night.

"Your diligent efforts to review the qualifications of the members of the government are commendable, and the strong vote of the Islamic Consultative Assembly to the people's government will, God willing, be the beginning of sympathetic cooperation between the two branches to build a strong Iran."

Lawmakers at the Iranian Parliament cast their votes to the cabinet proposed by President Ebrahim Raeisi on Wednesday afternoon. During the Parliament session, all but one nominated cabinet won the vote of confidence from the member of the Parliament.

Only, the nominated minister of education Baghgoli failed to secure the necessary confidence votes from the lawmakers, while 18 other proposed ministers won the votes of confidence at the Parliament.

