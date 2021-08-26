Fighting Covid-19, inflation, corruption atop agenda: Raeisi

President Ebrahim Raeisi had been chairing the former President Rouhani's cabinet until today but after all but one of his proposed ministers received their votes of confidence from the parliament yesterday, he chaired his first meeting with his own cabinet members on Thursday morning after their visit to the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini to renew their allegiance to the late founder of the Islamic Revolution.

Raeisi said in the cabinet meeting that despite efforts made by the previous administrations, the people are now in a condition that they do not deserve. He said that his administration will make utmost efforts to reduce people's problems.

The president said that the general vaccination of the people against the Covid-19 will accelerate as the new administration intensifies its efforts. He added that the necessary budget has been allocated to step up local manufacturing of the vaccines as well as accelerating the imports of foreign-made vaccines.

Raeisi also urged the cabinet members to discover "corruption loopholes" in his word to intensify the campaign against corruption in the ministries and bodies they lead over.

He added that he and his cabinet members will meet with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday.

Elsewhere he ordered the new Road and Construction Minister Rostam Ghasemi to put the promised plan to build 1 million houses for people on the agenda on the very first day of his work.

At the end of the session, the president and all the cabinet members read out a declaration, vowing to remain committed to what they have promised during the elections campaign and before they were picked by Raeisi to be presented to the Parliament for the vote of confidence.

