Iran FM says to announce Asia-focused policy in coming days

Speaking to the Iranian Press TV, the new Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the Covid-19 pandemic is a top priority for the country and his ministry.

Amir-Abdollahian said that a new office will be established at the ministry that will be tasked with following up on the vaccine imports.

He also said the health officials from the ministry of health will be taking part in the meetings of the new body at the foreign ministry.

The new top diplomat said that the Iranian embassies abroad will also be tasked with the new mission of accelerating vaccine imports.

"We will do our best to import the vaccine from any country," he said, adding that the imported vaccines need to meet the safety and scientific standards approved by the Ministry of Health.

Amir-Abdollahian also said he will host the Pakistani Foreign Minister to discuss bilateral relations, adding that the recent developments in Afghanistan and the region will be one of the topics on the agenda of their meeting.

He concluded that he will announce the focus on neighboring countries and his previously announced pivot to Asia policies.

