  1. Politics
Aug 25, 2021, 9:31 PM

Zarif congratulates Amir-Abollahian on becoming Iran FM

Zarif congratulates Amir-Abollahian on becoming Iran FM

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Mohammad Javad Zarif, the former Iranian foreign minister has offered his congratulation to Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on receiving the vote of confidence from the lawmakers at the Iranian parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

Lawmakers at the Iranian parliament voted for the cabinet proposed by President Ebrahim Raeisi on Wednesday afternoon.

At the end of the voting session, all Raeisi's nominated ministers but Hossein Baghgoli, the proposed minister of education, won the votes of confidence from the lawmakers.

Hossein Amir-Abollahian won one of the highest votes from the MPs to become the next Iranian Foreign Minister in the cabinet of President Ebrahim Raeisi.

After the results of the voting at the parliament were released, the former Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif took to Twitter to congratulate his former deputy on becoming his successor. 

"I congratulate my friend, colleague, and fellow long-time diplomat @Amirabdolahian  on his confirmation as the next foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Zarif wrote in part of his post on Twitter.

The former Iranian foreign minister also wished "him, the ministry and its officials, and the new administration, all success in international relations."

Zarif congratulates Amir-Abollahian on becoming Iran FM

KI

News Code 177815
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177815/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News