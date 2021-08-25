Zarif congratulates Amir-Abollahian on becoming Iran FM

Lawmakers at the Iranian parliament voted for the cabinet proposed by President Ebrahim Raeisi on Wednesday afternoon.

At the end of the voting session, all Raeisi's nominated ministers but Hossein Baghgoli, the proposed minister of education, won the votes of confidence from the lawmakers.

Hossein Amir-Abollahian won one of the highest votes from the MPs to become the next Iranian Foreign Minister in the cabinet of President Ebrahim Raeisi.

After the results of the voting at the parliament were released, the former Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif took to Twitter to congratulate his former deputy on becoming his successor.

"I congratulate my friend, colleague, and fellow long-time diplomat @Amirabdolahian on his confirmation as the next foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Zarif wrote in part of his post on Twitter.

The former Iranian foreign minister also wished "him, the ministry and its officials, and the new administration, all success in international relations."

KI