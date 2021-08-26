Judiciary chief vows full coop. with Raeisi administration

In a message on Thursday, the head of Iran Judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i congratulated President Ebrahim Raeisi on the approvement of his proposed ministers at the parliament yesterday.

At the parliament session Wednesday afternoon, only the nominated minister of education Hossein Baghgoli failed to secure the necessary confidence votes from the lawmakers, while the other 18 other proposed ministers received the votes of confidence from the lawmakers.

After offering congratulations to the 13th Iranian administration since the victory of the 1979 revolution, the Judiciary head further expressed the readiness of the Judiciary to fully cooperate with the new government.

Mohseni-Eje'i also welcomed the promises made by the new Iranian government to make the people's living conditions better, to do better in the field of health, and to intensify the fight against corruption.

The message by the judicial branch of the Islamic Republic of Iran establishment comes a day after the parliament speaker Ghalibaf declared the readiness of the legislative body to fully cooperate with the new administration to realize their goals.

