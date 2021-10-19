Iran to resume issuing visas for tourists Sat.: minister

Iranian Tourism Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami said on Tuesday that the 20-month ban on entry into the country for foreign tourists will end at the start of the Iranian month of Aban (23rd of October-21st of November), and the issuance of tourist visas will resume.

He made the remarks in a ceremony dubbed "Symposium of 100th year of tourism in Iran" held in Tehran on Tuesday.

The tourism minister said that there has been coordination made with the other apparatuses in the Iranian administration to improve the tourism industry in the country while acknowledging that the industry was not in a good condition even before the pandemic.

According to Zarghami, "To solve the problems in the field of tourism, all sectors of the economy must join hands to remove barriers."

