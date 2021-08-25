Being clean-handed most important criterion in gov. formation

Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeisi, the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran addressed the parliament on Wednesday before the lawmakers give their vote of confidence to his nominated ministers.

"Efficiency, expertise, caring about people's rights, being anti-corruption, clean-handed, and honesty with the people have been the most important criteria for me in selecting the proposed ministers, president Raeisi said.

The president further said that he will not tolerate any corruption.

"I will not give up on fighting corruption," Raeisi vowed, adding that the people elected him to fight corruption.

He added he will see no "redline" in his campaign against corruption.

Elsewhere, he stressed the need for cooperation between his administration and the parliament.

