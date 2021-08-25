  1. Politics
Aug 25, 2021, 7:15 PM

Raeisi at parliament:

Being clean-handed most important criterion in gov. formation

Being clean-handed most important criterion in gov. formation

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – President Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeisi said at the Parliament vote of confidence session that his administration will never give up on fighting corruption, stressing the need for cooperation between his gov. and the parliament.

Ayatollah Ebrahim Raeisi, the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran addressed the parliament on Wednesday before the lawmakers give their vote of confidence to his nominated ministers. 

"Efficiency, expertise, caring about people's rights, being anti-corruption, clean-handed, and honesty with the people have been the most important criteria for me in selecting the proposed ministers, president Raeisi said.

The president further said that he will not tolerate any corruption.

"I will not give up on fighting corruption," Raeisi vowed, adding that the people elected him to fight corruption.

He added he will see no "redline" in his campaign against corruption. 

Elsewhere, he stressed the need for cooperation between his administration and the parliament. 

KI/5289286

News Code 177812
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177812/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News