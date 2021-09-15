Iraqi forces arrest two ISIL leaders in Al Anbar prov.

The series of anti-terrorist operations of Iraqi army still continue in different parts of the country. Accordingly, Iraqi forces recently arranged an extensive operation in western Iraq’s Al Anbar province, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces succeeded in identifying and arresting two leaders of ISIL Takfiri elements during the large-scale operation.

It should be noted that the two arrested ISIL leaders have been involved in numerous terrorist operations launched against Iraqi military forces in Al Anbar Governorate.

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces on Wed. morning, in a calculated and precise operation, managed to thwart plan of ISIL terrorists to attack Arbaeen pilgrims in southern Baghdad.

