  1. Politics
Sep 15, 2021, 12:23 PM

Iraqi forces arrest two ISIL leaders in Al Anbar prov.

Iraqi forces arrest two ISIL leaders in Al Anbar prov.

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – During a large-scale operation in the western part of Al Anbar province on Wed., Iraqi army forces managed to arrest two ISIL terrorists.

The series of anti-terrorist operations of Iraqi army still continue in different parts of the country. Accordingly, Iraqi forces recently arranged an extensive operation in western Iraq’s Al Anbar province, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces succeeded in identifying and arresting two leaders of ISIL Takfiri elements during the large-scale operation.

It should be noted that the two arrested ISIL leaders have been involved in numerous terrorist operations launched against Iraqi military forces in Al Anbar Governorate.

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces on Wed. morning, in a calculated and precise operation, managed to thwart plan of ISIL terrorists to attack Arbaeen pilgrims in southern Baghdad.

MA/5305349

News Code 178691
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178691/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News