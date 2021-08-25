Terrorism result of current intl. situation, political plots

In a message on the occasion of International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran, as a country that has always been the target of various forms of political and economic terrorism since its establishment, now stands with all the survivors of terrorism with valuable experiences. An experience gained at the cost of losing the best human beings of this civilized, oppressed and ancient land."

Referring to the assassination of Martyr Soleimani, he added that Iran has lost more people than any other country in the fight against terrorism. "Lt. Gen. Soleimani was the most pacifist general in the country and the region and the great counter-terrorism commander who was martyred by US state terrorism. According to his enemies, he also strongly resisted terrorism."

He also pointed to the assassination of nuclear scientists like Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, saying, "For this reason, perhaps more than any other country, we can talk about ways to heal this pain [terrorism]."

Terrorism and extremism are the natural results of the inefficiency of the international situation, especially the recent developments and some political conspiracies at various levels, he added. "These two problems are not limited to a specific region of the world, nor are they specific to a particular religion. Terrorism is derived from extremist, sinister and evil thoughts, and inefficient and illegitimate means."

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also pointed to the situation in Afghanistan, saying, "What we see today in oppressed and beloved Afghanistan is state terrorism at its worst. The irresponsible and scandalous departure of the occupier from Afghanistan is the manifestation of this extreme logic."

"Today, Western civil society is well aware that the military adventures of the United States and some Western countries in our region have paved the way for the rise of terrorist groups such as ISIL and Jabhat al-Nusra and a chain of unprecedented and brutal violence in our neighborhood," Khatibzadeh said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to build a world free of violence and extremism, a world in which the people determine their own destiny and no nation is a playground for the ambitions and recklessness of other countries," he stressed.

International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism is to honor and support the victims and survivors of terrorism and to promote and protect the full enjoyment of their human rights and fundamental freedoms.

