Velayati says Afghan noblemen want old constitution in place

Ali Akbar Velayati made the comments in a recent interview with Tehran-based Tasnim news agency.

During the interview, the long-time Iranian foreign minister and current advisor to Iran's Leader for international affairs said that he has been in touch with Afghan noblemen for years.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has never interfered in the internal affairs of Afghanistan and neither will do so in the future," he said, adding that "it is up to the people of each country and the people of Afghanistan to decide what to do for their future."

He added, "Foreign interference in Afghanistan has inflicted lots of losses on the people of this country."

Elsewhere, he pointed out that the people of Afghanistan and Iraq cannot stand the return of the American troops to their country.

He also pointed out that Afghanistan is a part of the Axis of Resistance led by Iran.

"With Iran in the center, after the Islamic Revolution in Iran, a collection of countries have been seeking resistance, independence and freedom. I predict a very good future for this collection, and of course, Afghanistan is part of this collection, and the most important victory it has achieved is that it has expelled the United States," Velayati noted.

"We respect the decision of the people of Afghanistan. I have been in contact with some high-ranking Afghan officials in recent days. I spoke with Pashtun, Tajik, Shiite elders, and in the last three or four days with 11 Afghan noblemen involved in the struggle against the former Soviet Union; I spoke to both Shiites and Sunnis, as well as Pashtuns, Tajiks and Hazaras," the former long-standing Iranian foreign minister said.

He added that the people of Afghanistan want an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups.

Velyati also noted that the Afghan noblemen have insisted to him that the country's constitution must be preserved.

"They insist that the constitution of Afghanistan, which is a legacy of several thousand martyrs and the result of long struggles of the Afghan people, should not be changed. The Americans had propaganda in this regard, but the constitution was not that easy obtained that can be easily influenced by this kind of propaganda," the advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Republic further underscored.

"I am sure that the US attempt to change the constitution of that country will not succeed with the firm determination and national unity of the Afghan people," Velayati added.

He also concluded, "Another point is that the Americans, who were expelled at the will of the people of this region and are leaving [the entire region], cannot return to the region under new names such as military advisors."

KI/TSNM2559774