Iran has no military adviser in Yemen: FM Spokesman

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks on Sat. and emphasized that statement of a member of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi’s ousted government that an Iranian citizen has been killed in Yemen is a ‘sheer lie’.

Such baseless remarks do not change the reality of Yemen’s scene in relation to the cowardly attacks of self-proclaimed Saudi aggressor coalition against the oppressed people of Yemen and their determination in the face of aggression, Khatibzadeh added.

Unfortunately, it is observed that those people who consider themselves as ‘Yemeni’ are encouraging and accompanying the aggressors to the oppression caused by siege and war against the oppressed people of their country, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman criticized.

