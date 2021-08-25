Iran steel production hits 9.9% growth in 4 months: WSA

The WSA also put production growth of crude steel in the world in first seven months of the current year in 2021 at 12,4 percent hike.

According to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), 1,165,300,000 tons of crude steel was produced in the world in the first seven months of the current year in 2021, showing a 12.4 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Accordingly, Islamic Republic of Iran produced 17,800,000 tons of crude steel in the first four months of the current year (from March 21 to July 21), registering a 9.9 percent increase as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

