  1. Economy
Aug 25, 2021, 6:00 PM

Iran steel production hits 9.9% growth in 4 months: WSA

Iran steel production hits 9.9% growth in 4 months: WSA

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – The World Steel Association (WSA) in its latest report announced that Iran’s steel production volume registered a 9.9 percent growth in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to July 22).

The WSA also put production growth of crude steel in the world in first seven months of the current year in 2021 at 12,4 percent hike.

According to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), 1,165,300,000 tons of crude steel was produced in the world in the first seven months of the current year in 2021, showing a 12.4 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Accordingly, Islamic Republic of Iran produced 17,800,000 tons of crude steel in the first four months of the current year (from March 21 to July 21), registering a 9.9 percent increase as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MA/IRN84448665

News Code 177797
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177797/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News