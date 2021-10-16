Iran’s steel exports hit 48% growth in H1

Among other steel production companies in the country, Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC) exported 903,757 tons of slab, bloom and billets, registering a 34 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, followed by Esfahan Mobarakeh Steel Company (EMSCO) and Esfahan Steel Company (ESC).

According to the statistics of foreign trade, $5.88 billion worth of products in the mineral and industrial sector were exported from the country in the first five months of the current year (from March 21 to August 21), showing a 126 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

MA/IRN84505639