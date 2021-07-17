Iran’s steel export hits 128% growth in Q1

According to the statistics, major domestic steel production companies exported more than 2,078,036 tons of steel in first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year, showing a 128 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Among domestic steel companies, Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC) showed excellent performance in a way that the company managed to export 523,321 tons of blooms, billets and slabs in the first three months of the current year, recording a 92 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Another statistic indicated that Islamic Republic of Iran exported nine million tons of steel, including crude steel and steel products, last year (ended March 20, 2021), showing a 13.1 percent decline as compared to a year earlier.

MA/IRN84406005