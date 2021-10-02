  1. Economy
Iran steel production vol. exceeds 20mn tons in 8 months: WSA

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – World Steel Association (WSA) in its latest report said that Islamic Republic of Iran produced 20.4 million tons of steel in the first eight months of the current year in 2021 (from Jan. to Aug.).

As the world’s steel production volume registered a 1.5 percent decline in August, Iran’s steel production increased in this period.

According to WSA, Iran’s steel production in August 2021 hit 2.5 million tons, registering an 8.7 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

It should be noted the Islamic Republic of Iran produced 20.4 million tons of steel in the first eight months of the current year in 2021 (from January to August), showing a 9.7 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to statistics, Iran stood among the 10th largest steel producers in the world in Feberuary 2021.

