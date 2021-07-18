Steel ingot production volume hits 6.2m tons in Q1

Another statistic showed that 3.9 million tons of steel products was produced in the country from March 21 to June 21.

Accordingly, 6,183,726 tons of steel ingot was produced by major steel production companies in the first three months of the current year (from March 21 to June 21), showing a nine percent growth as compared to the same period last year.

Esfahan’s Mobarakeh Steel Company (EMSCO) managed to produce 2,685,410 tons of steel ingot in the first three months of the current year, accounting for 43 percent total steel ingot production share in the country.

According to the report, major steel production companies produced 3,895,167 tons of steel products in the first three months of the current year, showing a three percent (3%) hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Last week, World Steel Association (WSA) introduced the Islamic Republic of Iran among the world’s top 10 steel production countries with producing 29 million tons of crude steel, and also second largest sponge iron production company in 2020.

