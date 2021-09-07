  1. Economy
Sep 7, 2021, 11:17 AM

Iran accounts for 72% steel production share in West Asia

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – World Steel Association (WSA) in its latest report announced that Islamic Republic of Iran has accounted for over 72 percent of steel production share in the West Asian region.

According to the report, Islamic Republic of Iran produced 17.8 million tons of steel in the first seven months of the current year in 2021 (from Jan. to July).

Iran managed to produce 2.6 million tons of steel in July, registering a nine percent hike as compared to the same period of last year, the report added.

WSA went on to report that Iran’s steel production in the first seven months of the current year in 2021 hit 17.8 million tons, showing a 9.9 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Statistics showed that Islamic Republic of Iran is still among world's top 10 steel producers.

