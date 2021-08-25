Moscow reacts to IAEA report on Iran's nuclear program

Iran's actions to produce uranium metal and increase uranium-enrichment capacities run counter to the JCPOA for a settlement around the Iranian nuclear program, but Russia understands that they are due to a lack of progress in restoring the deal, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, Urdupoint reported.

"Iran's actions are yet another deviation from the agreements set forth in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the settlement of the Iranian nuclear program (JCPOA). We understand that in many respects the reason for this step was the lack of specific practical results of efforts to restore the full implementation of the 'nuclear deal,' while the unilateral US sanctions against Iran and third countries cooperating with it continue to be effective," Zakharova said in a statement.

"However, we are concerned that this is further alienating us from the desired goal, and the task of creating conditions for the sustainable implementation of comprehensive agreements continues to become more difficult," she added.

Russia calls for a quick resumption of talks in Vienna on the restoration of the JCPOA, Zakharova said.

"We are convinced that the only way out of this situation is the early resumption of the negotiation process to 'revive' the JCPOA. We call on all partners in the 'nuclear deal,' as well as the United States to refrain from rash steps that will create additional obstacles to normalizing the situation around the Iranian nuclear program," she said.

Reuters recently claimed to have seen an IAEA report on Iran which showed Iran had increased its 60% enrichment.

Earlier, the IAEA claimed in a report seen by Reuters that Iran produced 200 g of uranium metal-enriched up to 20% U-235.

The IAEA considers metal-enriched production as the third step in a four-step plan by Iran. The fourth includes producing a reactor fuel plate.

Iran has suspended the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol under Article 26 of JCPOA but continues to cooperate with the IAEA in the field of its safeguards.

Tehran has already held six rounds of talks with JCPOA participants known as the P4+1 with the aim of salvaging the JCPOA in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

During the talks, the Western powers were only killing time and were not ready to oblige the US to return the nuclear deal and lift the illegal sanctions the previous Trump administration had imposed on Tehran in blatant violation of the deal.

Meanwhile, when the Vienna negotiations were going on, Iran would warn that it would leave the Vienna talks if they take too long and if its legitimate demands as per the JCPOA are not met. Anyway, the other parties, especially the Europeans were killing time while the new US administration is still sticking to the Trump-era sanctions.

The current US administration has not yet fulfilled the promises Joe Biden made during his presidential elections campaigns to undo Trump's actions and return to the deal. In the meantime, Tehran has also stressed that the Biden administration's return to the agreement without lifting the sanctions is no of value.

