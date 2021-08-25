IAEA seeking to launch inspection of Iran nuclear activities

The International Atomic Energy Agency is seeking a new plan to inspect Iran's nuclear activities in the event of a possible failure of nuclear talks between Islamic Republic of Iran and the West.

Locked out of key facilities in Iran’s rapidly expanding nuclear program, international inspectors are developing contingency plans that might plug knowledge gaps if talks between the Islamic Republic and world powers fail, Bloomberg claimed in a report.

Officials at the International Atomic Energy Agency are preparing their quarterly safeguards report about Iran’s nuclear activities, which they’ll present to diplomats at a meeting next month in Vienna.

Monitors have been struggling to piece together the full scope of Iran’s atomic work since Tehran’s government began restricting access to sites earlier this year in retaliation for US sanctions.

As negotiations in Vienna over removing those penalties and restoring the landmark 2015 nuclear deal stumbled and are yet to resume, Iran then failed to formally extend a temporary pact that preserved video and enrichment data captured at critical installations.

Diplomats in the Austrian capital Vienna said the IAEA could now look to update a separate agreement with Iran that defines the frequency of visits to sites where uranium is processed.

MA/PR