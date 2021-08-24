US journalist claims IAEA penned letter to Iran last week

Wall Street Journal journalist has said in a tweet that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) penned a letter to Iran last week to ask for more monitoring of Iranian nuclear sites.

"I mentioned last week Aug 24 as an important marker to see if #Iran will still collect @iaeaorg camera footage & other monitoring info at nuclear-related sites to ensure no diversion of material, equipment for illicit purposes. I understand the Agency wrote to #Iran last week," Norman said in a tweet on Tuesday.

He added that Iran has not responded to the IAEA letter yet.

Reuters recently claimed to have seen an IAEA report on Iran which showed Iran had increased its 60% enrichment.

Earlier, the IAEA claimed in a report seen by Reuters that Iran produced 200 g of uranium metal-enriched up to 20% U-235.

The IAEA considers metal-enriched production as the third step in a four-step plan by Iran. The fourth includes producing a reactor fuel plate.

Iran has suspended the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol under Article 26 of JCPOA but continues to cooperate with the IAEA in the field of its safeguards.

Tehran has already held six rounds of talks with JCPOA participants known as the P4+1 with the aim of salvaging the JCPOA in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

During the talks, the Western powers were only killing time and were not ready to oblige the US to return the nuclear deal and lift the illegal sanctions the previous Trump administration had imposed on Tehran in blatant violation of the deal.

Meanwhile, when the Vienna negotiations were going on, Iran would warn that it would leave the Vienna talks if they take too long and if its legitimate demands as per the JCPOA are not met. Anyway, the other parties, especially the Europeans were killing time while the new US administration is still sticking to the Trump-era sanctions.

The current US administration has not yet fulfilled the promises Joe Biden made during his presidential elections campaigns to undo Trump's actions and return to the deal. In the meantime, Tehran has also stressed that the Biden administration's return to the agreement without lifting the sanctions is no of value.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei said just at the start of the new administration of President Raeisi in Iran that the Western countries are not trustworthy.

KI/FNA14000602000540