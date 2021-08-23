Afghan guard killed in Kabul airport gun battle

A firefight between unidentified gunmen and US, German and Afghan guards at Kabul airport has left one Afghan guard dead and three wounded, underscoring the fragile security situation around the site the Guardian newspaper said on Monday.

The exchange of fire, which took place at just after 7 am Kabul time at the north gate of the airfield, started when former Afghan security forces who are acting as guards exchanged fire, leading to a firefight in which German and US forces became involved.

The UK’s armed forces minister, James Heappey, said British forces and nationals had not been involved in the incident, which occurred at an area of the airport where they were not located.

The airport has been a scene of chaos since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on 15 August as the US and international forces try to evacuate their citizens and vulnerable Afghans.

