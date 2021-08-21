Saudi launches artillery attack on Yemen’s Saada prov.

The series of military aggressions of Saudi Arabia against the defenseless and innocent people of Yemen still continue. The Saudi aggressors targeted "Manbeh" area in Saada province with artillery attacks, Al-Masirah reported.

According to the report, a number of Yemeni civilians were wounded during the artillery attacks of Saudi coalition. The Arabic-language media reported that a number of the injured were in critical condition.

Earlier, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, Head of Yemeni Supreme Revolutionary Committee had raised a ceasefire in Yemen.

Referring to the efforts to establish peace in Yemen, he said, "Yemeni government supports the establishment of an inclusive ceasefire in this country.”

