Terrible explosion, heavy shooting hit northern Aden in Yemen

According to the report, a massive explosion was heard in Dar Saad district in the north of Aden, southern Yemen and local media reported casualties as a result of the blast.

A bomb was exploded when a military vehicle was passing the area and subsequently, a shooting was heard at Dar Saad district.

Eyewitnesses said the blast jolted the area and a column of smoke rose from the area.

A security source told said a bomb was exploded as a military vehicle was passing, followed by heavy gunfire.

Residents said a number of soldiers and civilians were injured in the blast.

MA/5281333