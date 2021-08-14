  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 14, 2021, 11:04 PM

Terrible explosion, heavy shooting hit northern Aden in Yemen

Terrible explosion, heavy shooting hit northern Aden in Yemen

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – News sources on Sat. reported a loud explosion followed by gunfire in the northern Dar Saad neighborhood of Aden city, southern Yemen.

According to the report, a massive explosion was heard in Dar Saad district in the north of Aden, southern Yemen and local media reported casualties as a result of the blast.

A bomb was exploded when a military vehicle was passing the area and subsequently, a shooting was heard at Dar Saad district.

Eyewitnesses said the blast jolted the area and a column of smoke rose from the area.

A security source told said a bomb was exploded as a military vehicle was passing, followed by heavy gunfire.

Residents said a number of soldiers and civilians were injured in the blast.

MA/5281333

News Code 177350
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177350/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News