'British military forces in Yemen occupiers'

"The presence of British troops in Al-Mahrah is not a new issue. The presence of foreigners is rejected," Al-Masirah quoted him as saying on Sat.

He added, "We consider the presence of any foreign military forces an occupation and it is Yemen's right to confront."

Elsewhere, he addressed the role of Saudi Arabia in the crisis in Yemen and said, "Saudi Arabia is not looking for a political and humanitarian solution, but for the crisis to continue."

"The plan presented by them is irrational and unrealistic," Abdul Salam noted.

He also added that negotiations with the Omani mediator are underway to convey views and messages, whether with the Americans, the Saudis, or other parties.

Al Mahrah, or simply Mahra, is a governorate of Yemen in the southern part of the Arabian Peninsula. Situated in the area of the former Mahra Sultanate, its capital is Al Ghaydah, and it has international borders with Saudi Arabia and Oman.

HJ/5285752