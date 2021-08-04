S Arabia launches artillery attack on Yemen’s Saada prov.

The series of military aggression of Saudi Arabia still continue against the defenseless and innocent people of Yemen. The Saudi aggressors targeted "Manbeh" area in Saada province with artillery attacks, Al-Masirah reported.

According to the report, one civilian was martyred and several others were wounded during the Saudi artillery attack on Saada province in Yemen. The Arabic-language media reported that a number of the injured were in critical condition.

Earlier, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, Head of Yemen’s Supreme Revolutionary Committee had raised a ceasefire in the country.

Turning to the efforts to establish peace in Yemen, he said that Sana’a government supports the establishment of a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen.

MA/5273362