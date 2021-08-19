  1. Politics
Aug 19, 2021, 10:35 AM

Zarif:

US, NATO have clear obligation to compensate in Afghanistan

US, NATO have clear obligation to compensate in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Stating that US and NATO invaded and occupied Afghanistan and elsewhere 'only' to pursue their own interests, but couldn't even achieve that, Iranian Foreign Minister said that they now have a clear obligation to compensate.

In a tweet on Wednesday,  Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, "For all their talk of democracy & War on Terror, events in Afghanistan & statements by US & NATO officials prove: They invaded & occupied Afghanistan & elsewhere ONLY to pursue their own interests—but couldn't even achieve that."

"US/NATO now have clear obligation to compensate," he added.

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Sunday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif welcomed the establishment of a Coordination Council by Afghan leaders. “Violence & war—like occupation—never solve problems. Iran welcomes the announcement by @KarzaiH on forming a Coordination Council by Afghan leaders.”

He also stressed that Iran is ready to continue its efforts for the spread of peace in Afghanistan.

ZZ/FNA14000527000526

News Code 177528
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177528/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News