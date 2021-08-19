US, NATO have clear obligation to compensate in Afghanistan

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, "For all their talk of democracy & War on Terror, events in Afghanistan & statements by US & NATO officials prove: They invaded & occupied Afghanistan & elsewhere ONLY to pursue their own interests—but couldn't even achieve that."

"US/NATO now have clear obligation to compensate," he added.

Meanwhile, in a tweet on Sunday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif welcomed the establishment of a Coordination Council by Afghan leaders. “Violence & war—like occupation—never solve problems. Iran welcomes the announcement by @KarzaiH on forming a Coordination Council by Afghan leaders.”

He also stressed that Iran is ready to continue its efforts for the spread of peace in Afghanistan.

