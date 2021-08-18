'Ghani's mission was to hand over Afghanistan to Taliban'

The Iranian MP, who is a former Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan, Fada-Hossein Maleki told Mehr News Agency that Ghani betrayed himself by selling himself to the Americans and fleeing Afghanistan.

The Afghan army has shown a lot of courage in recent years, but unfortunately in the case of the Taliban, the army did not do anything, which was due to Ghani's betrayal.

"Ashraf Ghani's mission was to hand over the country to the Taliban, to obey the orders of the Americans, and this is a defeat and a disgrace for Afghanistan," he added.

Stating that the Taliban's speed in dominating Afghanistan was unacceptable, he said "The scenario behind the Doha summit between Ghani, the Taliban leaders and the United States was the handover of Afghanistan to the Taliban."

"But Ghani betrayed all Afghan officials," Maleki said.

"If the Taliban government gains the consensus of other leaders, tribes, groups, and political currents, it can survive in the form of a national unity government," he said, "Otherwise, the Taliban alone will not be able to form a government and rule in Afghanistan."

