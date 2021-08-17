  1. Politics
'Ghani betrayed his country'

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – A former Iranian envoy to Kabul says the Afghan President's decision of disarming the Afghan Army and surrendering was an act of betrayal against his country.

Speaking to IRIB TV on Tuesday, former Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan Fada-Hossein Maleki made the remarks in reaction to the ongoing development in Afghanistan and the flee of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani from the country in the wake of Taliban advances.

Ghani's decision of disarming the Afghan Army, surrendering, and finally fleeing the country was treason, he said.

Referring to the determining role of Ghani in recent Afghanistan developments, Maleki noted that Ashraf Ghani had a mission to hand over the country to the Taliban.

