Iran cannot import vaccine from states with biologic weapons

IRGC top commander Major General Hossein Salami made the comments on an inspection visit to the provincial task force for fighting coronavirus in Isfahan in central Iran on Monday.

Gen. Salami said that Iran is fighting the pandemic in a different environment from that of other countries because, unlike others, it is under the toughest sanctions.

"Because of the sanctions, we can not transfer the money to pay for the medicine and meet our vital needs," he said.

He added that apart from the sanctions, the enemy is waging psychological warfare against Iran in the face of the pandemic.

He said that the sanctions were aimed at bringing Iran to its knees to give in to the enemy's demands while the country managed to stand on its feet and preserve its dignity.

The IRGC chief added that Iran cannot trust countries whose products are not safe to import vaccines from, adding that with a combination of locally produced vaccines and imported vaccines from trustworthy countries, the vaccination campaign is going ahead.

"We do not trust them and we can not leave the health of society to people and enemies whose use of biological weapons is part of their strategy in dealing with their enemies," General Salami also noted.

