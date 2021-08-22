IRGC chief pays tribute to martyr Soleimani

The Iranian commander is in Kerman to visit IRGC's anti-coronavirus health centers in the province.
TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – Paying a visit to Kerman, IRGC chief commander Major General Hossein Salami paid tribute to Martyr Lt. General Qasem Soleimani, upon his arrival to the province on Sun.
The Iranian commander is in Kerman to visit IRGC's anti-coronavirus health centers in the province.
He also inaugurated a vaccination center on Sun.
