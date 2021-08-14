Venezuela, opposition ink memo to seek crisis resolution

On Friday, the Venezuelan government and its political opposition launched negotiations in Mexico City, mediated by Norway.

"Today, we express commitment to the search for agreements on all the points of the set agenda," the head of the opposition delegation, Gerardo Blyde, said while signing the document.

The agenda of the negotiations includes ensuring political rights for all Venezuelan citizens, a schedule for elections, the lifting of international sanctions against Venezuela, and resuming the rights of various political groups, Sputnik news agency reported.

The parties pointed out the desire to respect constitutional order, political and social coexistence, a denial of violence, a protection of the national economy and guarantees of social commitments.

"The current crisis in Venezuela can be resolved only by the political actors of this country while the outcome of the negotiations will fully depend on the parties' commitment and political will," Norwegian diplomat Dag Halvor Nylander, who mediates the talks, said.

The head of the government delegation and speaker of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodriguez, expressed hope that the parties would reach an agreement during the talks.

Venezuela has long suffered from a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January 2019 when, after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election, opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim president. The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. A number of other nations, including Russia and China, have said they recognize Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

