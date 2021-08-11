Raeisi urges foreign ministry to increase vaccine imports

He made the remarks at the Cabinet meeting on Wed.

Raeisi named the treatment and management of the pandemic as the most important issue and problem in the country today.

The Iranian President called for all Iranian bodies to cooperate and use all the available capacities to manage the Covid-19 predicament.

He underlined that Iranian families must not incur losses from the virus more than this.

Raieisi noted that it is vital to encourage people to follow anti-coronavirus protocols.

He called on FM Zarif to take the necessary measures and follow-ups to accelerate and increase the import of vaccines into the country.

Also on Wed., referring to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called it the first and most urgent issue in Iran.

