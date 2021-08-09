'Any aggression against Iran's airspace to be answered'

He made the remarks in a visit to one of the command and control centers in Jask, south Iran.

The commander said, "The use of completely indigenous achievements and systems is certainly a thorn in the eye of the enemies."

He noted, "The Iranian Armed Forces, especially the Air Defense of the Army, have always defended the air, maritime, and land borders of our country with synergistic power."

Sabahifard underlined that Iran's enemies are aware that with its completely indigenous radar and missile systems, the Iranian air defense is at the cutting edge of world technology.

The independence and self-sufficiency of the Iranian Army have created a great deterrent against the enemies, he added.

He added, "Indigenous missile systems in Jask have a unique ability to engage and destroy aggressor targets."

