Air defense progresses in research field ‘quite tangible’

Speaking among commnanders and personnel of Army Air Defense Force on the occasion of commemoration ceremony of National Day of Air Defense on Tue., Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard Commander of Army Air Defense Force reiterated that significant and momentary progresses of Iran’s Air Defense Force in all science and research fields is ‘quite tangible’.

As old as more than a century, Army Air Defense Force is one of the most original and oldest military units, he said, adding that Army Air Defense Force has taken salient achievements in recent years thanks to the wise instructions and sublime recommendations of Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Referring to the tangible achievements of Amy Air Defense Force in manufacturing completely indigenized equipment and systems, Brigadier General Sabahifard stated that significant and momentary progress of Air Defense Force in all scientific and research fields is quite tangible in a way that power of air defense has provided a large part of security of the Islamic Republic of Iran in international arenas.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he reminded the sacrifice and bravery of combatants during eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), and stipulated that numerous successes during eight years of Sacred Defense were conducted under the auspices of Army Air Defense, the most important of which can be referred to the destruction of more than 600 Ba'athist planes, lack of closure of airports of the country and issue of export of oil, etc.

Benefited from various advanced radar, missile, detection, reconnaissance and cyber systems, Army Air Force has much to say both in regional and international arenas, Brigadier general Sabahifard added.

