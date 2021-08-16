  1. Politics
Brig. Gen. Sabahifard:

Enemies not dare to test high power of Iran’s air defense

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Commander of Army Air Defense Force said that the unwise enemies do not dare to look greedily and test high power of Iran’s air defense force thanks to the presence of competent commanders in the Air Defense Force.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard made the remarks in a local ceremony on Monday and emphasized, “Today, Air Defense Force of the country should enjoy high power and ability to respond to any threat and aggression orchestrated against the Islamic Iran like heroes during the Eight Years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988.”

Today, Air Defense Force of the country is in a favorable situation both in the region and world in terms of sophisticated hardware and software systems thanks to the unsparing and unflinching efforts of its commanders and manpower, Brigadier General Sabahifard added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the stunning progress and achievement of Islamic Iran in the field of radars, missiles, Communications and Information Technology (ICT), drones, etc. and stated, “Relying upon the domestic capabilities and potentials and trusting elites of the Air Defense Force, we have made increasing progress and also have accessed to the cutting-edge technology in the international arenas.”

