“Joshan” missile system to become operational this year: Cmdr

Brigadier-General Ali Reza Elhami broke the news on Saturday and reiterated that advanced “Joshan” Missile System will become operational in the current year (started March 21, 2021).

He further pointed out that Iranian Army Air Defense has been equipped with emerging knowledge and technical know-how including ‘laser’, ‘quantum’ technology, and its accessibility to space.

Turning to the recent achievement and progress of the Iranian Army Air Defense Forces, Brigadier General Elhami stated that macro strategy of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces is the turning point in the developments and progress of air defense which dramatically improved the defense power of the country in international arenas.

The mission of air defense is to protect and defend borders and sky of the Islamic Republic of Iran against any air threat of enemies, he said, adding, “Therefore, all army air defense’s equipment and systems that are considered in the Army Combat Organization do not merely include radar and missile systems, rather, there are other systems that are part of air defense systems but these missile systems have been neglected in the public or very little information is available about it.”

In the fields of active and passive radar systems, valuable achievements were unveiled past year (ended March 20, 2021), he said, adding that a new missile system named “Joshan Missile System” was designed late last year and it is hoped that this advanced missile system would become operational in the current year after undergoing final tests.

