“Defenders of Veleyat Skies” Military Drill wrapped up

Commander of Defenders of Velayat Skies Brigadier General Ghader Rahimzadeh broke the news and reiterated that the joint military drill ended its work successfully in the presence of Army Air Defense Force, IRGC Aerospace Force and Army Air Force.

The military drill, which was launched in a vast area yesterday by Army Air Defense Force, was successfully performed all its predefined objectives.

Deployment of defense systems including missile, radar, control and command systems and electronic warfare were among the equipment that took place in the first phase of the exercise, followed by the invasion of drones of Army Air Force and IRGC Aerospace Force into the general area of the exercise.

Use of domestically-manufactured defense equipment and systems was of the salient characteristics of the military drill, he said, adding, “All the equipment and systems used in this exercise (including reconnaissance, missile, radar, electronic warfare, etc.) have been produced by the capable experts and elites of Armed Forces and defense industry of the country, he underscored.

The military exercise was the first of its kind that was launched with all-Iranian defense systems, the brigadier general added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the indigenized Bavar-373 long-range defense missile system as one of the strengths of the military drill and added, “Since long-range threats have been turned into one of the main threats to the airspace, dealing with these threats has been put atop agenda. In this military exercise, indigenized Bavar-373 defense missile system hit its long-range targets in a real exercise.”

With over four decades of arms embargo imposed against the country by the west, Iran has had no way but to stand on its own feet to build up its military arsenal. Today, Iran says over 80 percent of its defense equipment are indigenous.

