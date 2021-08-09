  1. Politics
High-ranking Zionist security delegation travels to Cairo

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – Egyptian sources reported that a high-ranking Zionist security delegation traveled to Cairo for few hours with the aim of asking Egypt to keep the Gaza Strip calm in the face of the regime's current challenges.

Sources announced that the short trip took place on a private plane on Sunday morning and was aimed at completing discussions with Cairo playing the role of a mediator between the Zionist regime and Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza.

Upon arrival in Cairo, the Zionist delegation met with Maj. Gen. Abbas Kamel,  Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate (EGID), and other directors of the service, including General Ahmed Abdel Khaliq, head of Palestinian affairs at Egypt’s intelligence agency.

This trip took place shortly after the recent tensions between the Zionist regime and Lebanon.

During the several-hour trip, the Israeli regime called on Cairo to put pressure on Palestinian groups to maintain a ceasefire and refrain from participating in alleged "hostile actions" against Zionist settlers.

