Cause of instability, insecurity must be expelled from region

Ali-Akbar Velayati made the remarks in his meeting with Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement Ziyad al-Nakhala in Tehran on Sunday and reiterated that those countries which are the main factor of insecurity and instability in the region must leave the region in the shortest time possible.

While congratulating the consecutive victories of the Resistance Front, Velayati said that path of Resistance and struggle has achieved remarkable progress and has been able to achieve many successes and victories for the oppressed nation of Palestine and the region.

“We are confident that path of Resistance will be continued with dignity and honor,” he emphasized.

Those who are the cause of instability and insecurity in the region must leave the region, he said, adding, “With the recent victories gained, valuable developments will undoubtedly be achieved in favor of the Resistance Front.”

Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement, for his turn, congratulated the election of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as new president of the Islamic Republic of Iran and stated that Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood by the Resistance Front and causes of Palestinian people.

Today, the Axis of Resistance including Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement in Palestine has been able to show its authority stronger and more powerful than in the past, al-Nakhalah stressed.

Turning to the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting Palestinians ideals and causes of Palestinian people, he pointed out that Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement and the oppressed people of Palestine and Gaza could humiliate Zionist regime with a brave war, so that the way drawn by former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani must be protected deservedly.

